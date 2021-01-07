New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 18,525 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $4,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 3,703,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,124. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.