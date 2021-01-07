New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 88.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock worth $13,842,186. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.87. 361,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

