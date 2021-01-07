Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,411,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 182,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,769,000 after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average is $211.09. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

