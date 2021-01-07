Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 6,707 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 745.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,290,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $349.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

