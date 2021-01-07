$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.33. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 3,234,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $3,728,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 938,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $1,529,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

