Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $94,000 Investment in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Experience Investment by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 371,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 146,780 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment in the third quarter worth $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Experience Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the third quarter valued at $1,779,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 28,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,455. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.