New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,833. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.05. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

