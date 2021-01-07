Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,899,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $28.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $532.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,174,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

