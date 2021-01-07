Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Match Group accounts for about 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $8,943,179. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -225.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.