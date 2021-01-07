New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Brooks Automation accounts for about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.86. 48,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,442. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

