Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.3% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

ABT traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.