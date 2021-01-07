New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 18,962,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,247,658. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

