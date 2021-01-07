New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Eastern Bank increased its position in Facebook by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 153.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $5.43 on Thursday, hitting $268.74. 864,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,401,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.81 and its 200-day moving average is $263.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $765.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,060 shares of company stock worth $292,414,921 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

