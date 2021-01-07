Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 8,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of FIVG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. 325,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,982. Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

