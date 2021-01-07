iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $392.67

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $392.67 and last traded at $392.67, with a volume of 33651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.82 and a 200-day moving average of $332.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

