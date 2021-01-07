NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.41

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

