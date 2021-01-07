ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.66

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.66 and last traded at $87.45, with a volume of 9026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

