ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.29

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

