Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.97

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 250620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

