AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.50

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 201329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AIA Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

