I/O Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,036.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $4,036.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00259228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.12 or 0.01482131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,618,924 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

