Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Receives €4.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.67 ($5.49).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €6.10 ($7.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.33. Ceconomy AG has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €6.10 ($7.18). The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

