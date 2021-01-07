Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

