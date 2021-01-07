Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.13 ($3.68).

A number of research firms recently commented on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of EPA AF traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €4.99 ($5.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.97. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

