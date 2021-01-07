Waves (WAVES) Market Cap Reaches $637.69 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.13 or 0.00015485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $637.69 million and $166.31 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,003,482 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

