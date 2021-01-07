PayBX (AXPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

