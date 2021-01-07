Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of ACI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. 57,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,713. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,566 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $22,078,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $11,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

