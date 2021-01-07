Canaccord Genuity Boosts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $44.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.39. 20,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,415. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

