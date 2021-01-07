DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.71

DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 351369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.40 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

In other news, insider Tristram Coffin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,095,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,614.76. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,670 over the last 90 days.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

