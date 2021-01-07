Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.40

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.40 and last traded at $216.40, with a volume of 8782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,807,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,041,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

