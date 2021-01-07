Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.39

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 13627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $23,172,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

