Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.95

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 34657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

