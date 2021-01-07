Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.66

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 37617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,413,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,917,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 309,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

