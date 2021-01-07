Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 256753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
