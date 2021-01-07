Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 256753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $115,557,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,193.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 221.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after buying an additional 1,143,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 204.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after buying an additional 1,113,375 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

