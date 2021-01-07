Thisoption Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.93 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $558,705.98 and $2.93 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

