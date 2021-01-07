QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QNTQF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QNTQF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.