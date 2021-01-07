Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its target price increased by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of SAR traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,211. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $255.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

