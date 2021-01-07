Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $69.29. 38,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Featured Article: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.