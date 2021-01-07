Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.13. 26,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,771. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $120.87. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

Life Storage shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.