BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to “Outperform”

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.13. 26,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,771. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage’s stock is set to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

