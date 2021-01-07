JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QNTQF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

QNTQF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

