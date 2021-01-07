Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE INSP traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

