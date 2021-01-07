Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $69.29. 38,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,676. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

