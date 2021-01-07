Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THLLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 2,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73.

