Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

