Steem Price Tops $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $75.85 million and $10.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,411.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.01161454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00189921 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001599 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 411,336,291 coins and its circulating supply is 394,362,197 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

