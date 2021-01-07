APIX (APIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.95 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, APIX has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

