Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Target Price at $215.14

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

