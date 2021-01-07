G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.06. 38,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,654. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

