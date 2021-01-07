Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 19,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.